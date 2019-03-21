China has confidence in ties with Kazakhstan

Home » Nation

CHINA has full confidence in its relations and future cooperation with Kazakhstan, a foreign ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Responding to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s resignation on Tuesday, spokesman Geng Shuang said China understands the decision made by Nazarbayev.

Committed to advancing the China-Kazakhstan friendship, Nazarbayev promoted the establishment of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and supported and actively participated in the Belt and Road cooperation, Geng said, adding that China highly values his efforts.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was just sworn in as Kazakhstan’s president, has been an old friend and a good friend that Chinese people are familiar with. China hopes and believes Kazakhstan will constantly make new achievements in national development and construction, he said.