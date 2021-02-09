China has stamped out latest wave of outbreak

Home » Nation

CHINA reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 case for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed yesterday, adding to signs that it has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose slightly to 14 on February 7 from 12 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said, but all were imported infections from overseas. Seven of the cases were in Shanghai, the rest in the southeastern Guangdong Province.

This marked the first time China has had zero local infections since December 16, suggesting the prompt measures taken by authorities managed to stop the disease spreading further from major clusters in Hebei Province surrounding Beijing and the northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which are not classified as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 16 from 10 a day earlier, the commission said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in China’s mainland stands at 89,706, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

The northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang, hard-hit by the recent COVID-19 resurgence, resumed the city’s passenger train service yesterday as the epidemic situation improves.

The city announced that it would start to resume highway services and keep the current measures on passenger flights and inter-provincial and inter-city coach services.

The city tightened travel controls to curb the spread of the virus early last month by taking measures including suspending public transport, passenger flights, trains and long-distance coach services as well as restricting highway traffic. Public transportation services in the city started resumption late last month.