The story appears on
Page A6
September 27, 2019
Free for subscribers
China helps with SDGs
China’s research and application of big Earth data will help address in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to a new report released online by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
As the SDGs constitute a vast system that is complicated, diverse, dynamic and interconnected, effective assessment and monitoring of each and all SDG targets and indicators are essential to ensure the achievement of SDGs, according to the report titled “Big Earth Data in Support of the Sustainable Development Goals.”
Only 45 percent of indicators are supported by both methods and data, which will hamper the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for SDGs, said the report by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
