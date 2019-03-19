China hits back at US over report on rights

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday said it resolutely opposes the unwarranted US accusations on China’s human rights issue and has lodged solemn representations to the US side.

During the presentation of the US State Department report on human rights, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that China’s human rights abuses “is in a league of its own.”

“The Chinese people have the most say, and our achievements are obvious to the majority of the international community,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said yesterday.

He said China completed its third UN Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review process last Friday. During the meeting, head of the Chinese delegation and Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng elaborated the development path, concept and practice of human rights with Chinese characteristics, and introduced the progress on the 30 measures China had announced to promote human rights development during the review. Le also responded to issues including those concerning Xinjiang.

The meeting had positively evaluated China’s achievements in human rights and appreciated China’s participation in the review with openness, confidence and frankness, said Geng.

“This fully demonstrates that the international community has widely recognized China’s human rights development path, China’s achievements in human rights and China’s determination of human rights protection,” the spokesman said.

China has decided to accept 284 out of 346 recommendations put forward by various parties during the review that are in line with China’s national conditions and conducive to the development of China’s human rights.

“One country in particular has withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council, has a notorious human rights record, and has pointed fingers at other countries’ human rights situation year after year. It should be aware that the majority of the international community disliked its words and deeds,” said Geng.

“I hope this country can seriously reflect on its behavior, handle human rights issues and conduct human rights dialogue and cooperation with the right attitude.”