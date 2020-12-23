China hits back at US with visa restrictions

Home » Nation

CHINA hit back with reciprocal actions yesterday against unnamed American officials in the latest back-and-forth, following a US announcement of new visa restrictions on Chinese officials.

The foreign ministry also called on US President Donald Trump not to sign into law legislation approved by congress which includes clauses on Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The visa action came in response to a State Department announcement on Monday that said the US will deny visas to Chinese Communist Party officials whose policies or actions are aimed at “repressing religious groups, ethnic minorities, dissidents or others.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticized the US for having “weaponized” visa policy.

“China has taken reciprocal countermeasures against the US individuals and their family members who are primarily responsible for recent interference in China’s internal affairs,” Wang said.

He also said the Chinese government is firmly determined to safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. “Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong affairs bear on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are purely China’s internal affairs that brook no foreign interference.”

US Congress approved the bill on Monday as part of a US$900 billion coronavirus relief package that also included other unrelated year-end legislation. The Tibetan Policy and Support Act calls for the establishment of a US consulate in Tibet’s main city of Lhasa.

The US has placed an escalating series of sanctions, visa bans and financial restrictions on Chinese government officials and Party members this year.