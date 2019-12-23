China leading the way in limitless fusion energy

Home » Nation

Fusion, the nuclear reaction that powers the Sun and the stars, is a potential source of safe, carbon-free and virtually limitless energy. China is embracing and contributing to global scientific research on how to harness fusion energy.

Since its operation in 2006, the Chinese-designed and -developed Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak, the “Chinese artificial sun,” has become an open test facility for both Chinese and international scientists to conduct fusion-related experiments.

The facility is believed to help pave the way for other major fusion experiments around the world.

Located in Hefei, capital of the east Anhui Province, the doughnut-shaped device aims to create all the extreme conditions needed for hydrogen atoms to fuse, a process that will release tremendous amounts of energy similar to what takes place inside the Sun.

One such condition is extremely high temperatures. After a four-month experiment, EAST became the world’s first facility in November 2018 to generate an electron temperature of over 100 million degrees Celsius in its core plasma, nearly seven times the temperature of the Sun’s interior.

This is a key step toward the test running of a fusion reactor.

Fusion energy is one of the greatest frontiers of today’s physics and requires not only the top scientific research ability, but also massive experimental instruments.

Thousands of engineers and scientists have contributed to the design of ITER since the idea for an international joint experiment in fusion was first launched in 1985.

China officially joined the ITER program in 2006 as the seventh member.

China, India, Japan, Russia, the Republic of Korea, the European Union and the United States are now engaged in a 35-year collaboration to build and operate the ITER experimental device and together bring fusion to the point where a demonstration reactor can be designed.

China is responsible for about 9 percent of the project’s construction and operation.