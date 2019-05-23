China must prepare for difficult times with ‘a new Long March’

Home » Nation

CHINA must prepare for difficult times as the international situation is increasingly complex, President Xi Jinping has said, as the US-China trade war continues to escalate.

During a three-day inspection this week of the eastern province of Jiangxi, a cradle of China’s Communist revolution, Xi urged people to learn the lessons of the hardships of the past.

Arriving in Yudu County on Monday afternoon, Xi paid tribute to a monument marking the departure of the Long March by the Central Red Army and met families of the Red Army veterans and revolutionary martyrs.

Noting that China is on “a new Long March,” he said that the country will depend on firm faith and strong will of the whole Party and all people to overcome major challenges at home and abroad and secure new victories in building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The Long March was a military maneuver across 12,500 kilometers from 1934 to 1936. It was carried out by the Red Army and led by the Communist Party of China to combat the Kuomintang regime. The expedition, beginning in Yudu, laid the foundation for the Party’s victory.

“Our country is still in a period of important strategic opportunities for development, but the international situation is increasingly complicated,” he said.

US have escalated a trade friction with China as it increased tariff on Chinese imports since early this month, and the tension has intensified since Washington last week blacklisted Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

The listing, which curbs Huawei’s access to US-made components, has rattled technology supply chains and investors.

China must be clear-headed about the long-term and complex nature of both domestic and international unfavorable factors and well-prepared for any difficult circumstances, Xi emphasized, adding that the most important thing for China is to do its job well.

Xi’s first stop in Jiangxi was JL MAG Rare-Earth Co Ltd in Ganzhou. Visiting the company on Monday, he underlined scientific and technological innovation to raise the technological level of exploitation of rare earth, which is strategically important but nonrenewable.

He also requires efforts to enhance the comprehensive strength and competitiveness of the country’s central region and to make new advances in the rise of the central region.

He made an eight-point instruction on the development of central China, which consisted of facilitating high-quality growth of the manufacturing industry, enhancing innovation capability in key fields, improving business environment, undertaking the layout and transfer of emerging industries, expanding high-level opening-up, sticking to green development, improving people’s livelihood, and optimizing policies and institutions.

At a symposium in Nanchang on promoting the rise of China’s central region on Tuesday, Xi said that the rise of central China is a crucial step toward completing the process of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and realizing socialist modernization.

Describing Jiangxi as a land full of revolutionary history and memories, Xi called for a deep understanding of the hard-earned establishment of the political power of the CPC, the People’s Republic of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics, and demanded greater efforts to carry forward the revolutionary spirit and traditions.