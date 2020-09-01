China orders Aussie wine probe

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Ministry of Commerce yesterday announced its decision to launch an anti-subsidy probe on wine imports from Australia.

The probe on wines in containers holding 2 liters or less is expected to end before August 31, 2021, but may extend to February 28, 2022 under special circumstances, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

The move was in response to a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry, which claimed such wine imports had received subsidies from the Australian government, the ministry said.

Related Australian wine industries or companies may have benefited from a total of 40 subsidies from the government, according to the request from the association. The ministry will investigate 37 of them.

On August 18, China launched an anti-dumping probe on wine imports from Australia.

The second investigation would look into Australian support measures including “farm risk management,” a “farm financing loan scheme” and “business growth funding projects,” according to the ministry.

The probe will look into subsidies received by Australian winemakers throughout 2019 and could lead to countervailing duties on imports, it said.

Wine exports to China hit a record A$1.25 billion (US$925 million) last year, according to Australian government data.