China plans lunar missions, mulls research station on south pole

China has completed feasibility studies of the fourth phase of its lunar exploration program and plans to build an international lunar research station on the moon’s south pole in the future, said Wu Weiren, the chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program.

Wu told China Space News that three missions are planned for the fourth phase of the lunar exploration program. It includes the retrieval of lunar samples from the south pole by Chang’e-6, a detailed survey of the moon’s south pole resources by Chang’e-7, and the testing of key technologies in preparation for the construction of the station by Chang’e-8.

Wu explained that there may be a polar day and night on the moon’s south pole, like Earth’s north and south poles. The moon’s rotation period is equal to its revolution period, both of which are 28 days. Therefore, there may be more than 180 consecutive days of light on the south pole, which would be highly convenient for astronauts carrying out research.

Last week, China and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding to build an international scientific research station on the moon.

Wu said that within the MOU framework, China and Russia would use their experience in space science, research and development, and their space equipment and technology. The two countries will jointly formulate a roadmap for the construction of an international lunar research station, carrying out close cooperation in the planning, demonstration, design, development, implementation and operation of the project, Wu noted.

“If the lunar research station project can be successfully implemented, China will not be far away from achieving manned landing on the moon,” said Wu. He added that Chinese scientists and engineers are studying how to land on the moon.

According to Wu, China will consider landing on the south pole of the moon in the future, which is more complex but the environmental conditions are better. Once the landing is successful, construction of the lunar research station can be carried out gradually.

“Compared to American astronauts who could only stay for tens of hours after landing on the moon, Chinese astronauts will stay on the moon for a longer period of time,” Wu said. “This will be a long-term stay on the moon, not a short-term stop.”

He noted that in order to achieve a manned landing on the moon, it is necessary to ensure that the probe and astronauts can land safely and accurately. Chinese rockets currently do not have sufficient thrust to send astronauts to the moon, Wu said, but China aims to make breakthroughs in rocket design in 2021-25.