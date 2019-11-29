China promises fitting reply to US bill on HK

Home » Nation

CHINA warned the United States yesterday that it would take “firm countermeasures” in response to the US legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the city were doomed to fail.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation which supported the protesters, despite firm objections from Beijing. The law requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong is autonomous enough to justify favorable US trading terms.

The United States would shoulder the consequences of China’s countermeasures if it continued to act arbitrarily in regards to Hong Kong, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move is a severe interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs. It is also in serious violation of the international law and basic norms governing international relations. The Chinese government and the people firmly oppose such stark hegemonic acts, the statement said.

“We remind the US that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs and no foreign government or force shall interfere,” read the statement.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that Washington immediately stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs and halt further damage to ties.

Le said the move constituted “serious interference in China’s internal affairs and a serious violation of international law,” he called it a “nakedly hegemonic act.”

Hong Kong government said the legislation sent the wrong signal to protesters which is not conducive to alleviating the situation in Hong Kong and clearly interfered with the city’s internal affairs.

“They are unnecessary and unwarranted, and would harm the relations and common interests between Hong Kong and the US,” a Hong Kong government spokesman said.

CY Leung, a former chief executive of Hong Kong, said at a talk at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Hong Kong that he doubts the US or supporters of the bills in Hong Kong “ever had the interest of Hong Kong in mind.”

Anti-government protests have roiled the financial hub for six months, at times forcing businesses, government, schools and even the international airport to close.

China has blamed foreign forces for fomenting the unrest.

“This so-called legislation will only strengthen the resolve of the Chinese people, including the Hong Kong people, and raise awareness of the sinister intentions and hegemonic nature of the US,” the foreign ministry said in its statement.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang pressed on specifics of countermeasures planned, declined to comment on a timeline or any measures. “You better stay tuned, and follow up on this,” he told reporters yesterday. “What will come will come.”

The liaison office of the Chinese central government in Hong Kong said the purpose of the US Congress and some politicians, who have acted in the disguise of supporting “human rights” and “democracy” in Hong Kong, is to disrupt Hong Kong and use it to contain China’s development.

“Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong. Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs,” said the office.

Any tricks that attempt to undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and hinder China’s development will never work, it stressed.

Some analysts say any move to end Hong Kong’s special treatment could prove self-defeating for the United States, which has benefited from the business-friendly conditions in the territory of 7.4 million.

The United States has enormous economic interests in Hong Kong, including earning from Hong Kong the largest bilateral trade surplus amongst its global trading partners for the past decade.

Trade between Hong Kong and the United States was estimated to be worth US$67.3 billion in 2018, with the United States running a US$33.8 billion surplus, its biggest with any country or territory, the Office of the US Trade Representative says.

“Any unilateral change of US economic and trade policy towards Hong Kong would create a negative impact on the relations between the two sides as well as the US’ own interests,” a Hong Kong government spokesman said.