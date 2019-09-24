China ready to work with Iraq on strategic ties

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East and Gulf Region at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Hailing the two sides’ traditional friendship, Xi stressed that China is ready to work with Iraq to push their bilateral strategic partnership to a new height from a new historical starting point.

China and Iraq celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties last year, the president noted. He stressed that China firmly supports Iraqi efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, and opposes any external force’s interference in Iraqi internal affairs.

China congratulates Iraq on its significant victory in the fight against terrorism and is willing to further actively support Iraq in its counter-terrorism and reconstruction efforts to realize long-term stability and development, he said.

China was the first country to participate in Iraqi economic reconstruction and continued its work for the longest period. It has the most widely distributed projects in Iraq in terms of geography and fields.

Chinese companies remained in Iraq even when the security situation was at its worst, said Xi. China is ready to enhance the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Iraqi reconstruction plan, Xi said, noting that both sides could push forward cooperation in petroleum, infrastructure and other fields.