The story appears on
Page A3
April 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
China refutes US charges of African bias
CHINA yesterday refuted the US accusation that Guangdong Province has taken discriminatory practices toward Africans during epidemic prevention and control, and said the United States was provoking confrontation, which was not only immoral but also irresponsible.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a news briefing when answering a question regarding the accusation from a US State Department spokesperson. Zhao said China urges the US side to focus on its own pandemic prevention and control. Attempts to provoke confrontation amid China-Africa friendly relations will never succeed. “During our fight against coronavirus, the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the lives and health of foreign nationals in China. All foreigners are treated equally, and we reject differential treatment,” said Zhao.
The Guangdong authorities have carried out investigations and implemented a series of new methods regarding some African countries’ concerns, Zhao said, including designating hotels for the accommodation of foreigners required to undergo medical observation, adopting price adjustment for those in financial difficulties and setting up effective communication mechanism with foreign consulates-general in Guangzhou.
China and Africa have always been good friends, good partners and good brothers, said Zhao, adding that African countries had supported China during the epidemic. As the situation is getting more severe in Africa, the Chinese government and people have also swiftly delivered aid to Africa.
“China’s friendly policy toward Africa will never change, our friendship with African countries and their people will never waver, and we will never discriminate against our African brothers,” said the spokesperson.
He noted that of the more than 3,000 African students in Hubei Province, only one was infected and received prompt treatment and recovered quickly.
