China releases white paper on pandemic fight

CHINA yesterday issued a white paper on the country’s battle against COVID-19, chronicling its painstaking yet effective efforts to contain the novel coronavirus while sharing its experience for the world to defeat the global pandemic.

Facing this “unknown, unexpected, and devastating” disease, China launched a resolute battle to prevent and control its spread, said the white paper, titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action.”

The COVID-19 epidemic, as a major public health emergency, has spread faster and wider than any other since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, and has proven to be the most difficult to contain, said the white paper.

President Xi Jinping has taken personal command, planned the response, overseen the general situation and acted decisively, pointing the way forward in the fight against the epidemic, the white paper said.

Through painstaking efforts and tremendous sacrifice, and having paid a heavy price, China has succeeded in turning the situation around, it said.

In little more than a single month, the rising spread of the virus was contained; in around two months, the daily increase in domestic coronavirus cases had fallen to single digits.

As of May 31, a total of 83,017 confirmed cases had been reported on the Chinese mainland, 78,307 infected had been cured and discharged from hospital, and 4,634 people had died. This demonstrates a cure rate of 94.3 percent and a fatality rate of 5.6 percent.

“China’s fight against the COVID-19 epidemic is a shared memory of the 1.4 billion Chinese people, and will always be remembered by the Chinese people,” said Xu Lin, director of the State Council Information Office, at a press conference following the release of the white paper by the office.

In the face of the sudden and unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, China has mounted well-coordinated prevention, control and treatment efforts.

President Xi ordered the immediate imposition of tight restrictions on the movement of people and channels of exit in Hubei and Wuhan. At around 2am on January 23, Wuhan City Novel Coronavirus Prevention and Control Command Center issued the No. 1 public notice declaring temporary closure of the city’s outbound routes at its airports and railway stations at 10am the same day.

The Ministry of Transport issued an emergency circular suspending passenger traffic into Wuhan from other parts of the country by road or waterway, it added.

“This marked the beginning of an all-out battle to protect Wuhan and Hubei from the epidemic,” said the white paper.

From January 24 to March 8, China rallied 346 national medical teams, consisting of 42,600 medical workers and more than 900 public health professionals, to the immediate aid of Hubei and the city of Wuhan — the largest medical assistance operation since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

A tight prevention and control system involving all sectors of society has been set up. To contain the spread of the disease, all kinds of measures were taken, including building a community-based line of defense, breaking the chains of transmission through early intervention, and strengthening legal safeguards for epidemic prevention and control.

The white paper underlined China’s all-out efforts to treat COVID-19 patients and save lives, including providing free treatment and leveraging the unique strength of traditional Chinese medicine.

As of May 31, the medical bills of 58,000 inpatients with COVID-19 had been settled by the country’s basic medical insurance program, with a total expenditure of 1.35 billion yuan (US$190.63 million), according to the paper.

China has also released information in an open and transparent manner as required by law. China informed the public right after health experts determined that the new coronavirus was spreading between humans, according to the white paper.

Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, said there is “no delay or cover-up” in the Chinese government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The work of the Chinese government and Chinese scientists can stand the test of time,” Ma said yesterday.