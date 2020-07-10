Advanced Search

July 10, 2020

China renews orange alert

July 10, 2020

China’s national observatory yesterday renewed its orange alert for rainstorms, as incessant downpours continue to wreak havoc across vast stretches of the country.

From yesterday afternoon to today afternoon, heavy rain and rainstorms are expected in Jiangxi, Fujian, Zhejiang, Hunan and Guizhou, among other regions, the National Meteorological Center said, warning that some areas will experience downpours with up to 280 millimeters.

Some of the regions will see over 70mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, the center said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The center advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and halt outdoor operations.

