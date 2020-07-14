China sanctions US individuals, institution

Home » Nation

CHINA has decided to impose corresponding sanctions on an institution and four individuals of the United States with immediate effect for “acting viciously” on issues related to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

China’s move comes as relations between the world’s two biggest economic powerhouses have slumped over disagreements on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, trade, Huawei and a national security law imposed on Hong Kong.

Rubio and Cruz have both sponsored legislation that intervenes with China’s actions in Xinjiang. Smith has also been a vocal critic of China on issues ranging from Xinjiang to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

“China will make further responses based on how the situation develops.”

Washington’s measures against Chinese officials, including the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang, involve freezing US assets, US travel bans and prohibiting Americans from doing business with them.