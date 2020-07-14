The story appears on
Page A3
July 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
China sanctions US individuals, institution
CHINA has decided to impose corresponding sanctions on an institution and four individuals of the United States with immediate effect for “acting viciously” on issues related to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
China’s move comes as relations between the world’s two biggest economic powerhouses have slumped over disagreements on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, trade, Huawei and a national security law imposed on Hong Kong.
Rubio and Cruz have both sponsored legislation that intervenes with China’s actions in Xinjiang. Smith has also been a vocal critic of China on issues ranging from Xinjiang to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.
“China will make further responses based on how the situation develops.”
Washington’s measures against Chinese officials, including the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang, involve freezing US assets, US travel bans and prohibiting Americans from doing business with them.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.