China says US using state power to oppress companies

China is firmly opposed to the United States adding 59 Chinese entities to its “entity list” of export controls, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday.

China will take necessary measures to protect Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests, said the spokesperson.

The United States has once again used its state power to oppress Chinese companies, the spokesperson said, adding that by generalizing national security and repeatedly abusing export controls and other measures to suppress companies, institutions and individuals in other countries, the United States has severely disrupted the international economic and trade order and poses serious threat to the security of global industrial and supply chains.

Such a move is not conducive to China, the United States and the world at large, said the spokesperson.

“We once again urge the United States to stop such unilateral and bullying behaviors, and give Chinese and other foreign companies fair treatment,” the spokesperson said.

“The United States should do more to enhance China-US economic and trade cooperation and promote global economic recovery.”

The US Department of Commerce on Friday released a list of 77 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, most of which are Chinese companies, universities and individuals. The “entity list,” which dates back to February 1997, covers a host of businesses, research institutions, and individuals subject to license requirements for the export, re-export and transfer of certain items to the country.

China’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is among the targeted because of its alleged ties to the Chinese military.

The move means that US companies will need to get a license to sell sophisticated technology to SMIC. Technology that helps with the production of the most-advanced chips, those 10 nanometers or smaller, face the “presumption of denial,” the commerce department said. Other items will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

SMIC said yesterday in a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange that it resolutely opposes the US decision to blacklist it and reiterated that its operation is not related to military use.

The US decision was not expected to have major negative impact on its short-term operations and finances, but would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology, said SMIC.

The company added it would keep communicating with the US government and take all possible steps for a solution.

SMIC is developing its N+1 7nm node and playing catch-up with rivals Samsung and TSMC, who are going after 5nm chip production.

SMIC’s N+1 7nm node will present improvements over its current 14nm production node, from the likes of a 20 percent surge in performance to a 63 percent upgrade in logic density, according to Liang Mong-song, co-CEO of SMIC.

SMIC had already been in Washington’s crosshairs. Last month, the US defense department added the company to a separate blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, effectively banning US investors from buying its shares starting late next year.

The US commerce department also said it was adding the world’s biggest drone company SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd to the list along with AGCU Scientech, China National Scientific Instruments and Materials, and Kuang-Chi Group for allegedly enabling “human rights abuses.”

DJI said on Saturday its products will remain on sale in America despite the move.