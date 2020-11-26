China says joint efforts will help in further improving Japan ties

Home » Nation

CHINA and Japan should strive to “establish genuine mutual trust” and “properly handle sensitive issues,” Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday.

Wang, who arrived in Tokyo a day earlier, said that after the establishment of the new Japanese government, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Suga reached important consensus on improving bilateral ties, which has enabled a stable transition for bilateral relations and provided a clear direction for developing bilateral relations in the next stage.

China-Japan relations have returned to the right track after years’ of efforts, Wang noted, stressing that both sides should cherish the achievement.

China is willing to make joint efforts with Japan to further improve their relations and lay a solid foundation for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties in 2022, he said.

The two countries should establish genuine mutual trust, properly handle sensitive issues and deepen all-dimensional cooperation; they should also promote regional cooperation, accelerate the building of a free trade area in the region and jointly create a better future for Asia, Wang said.

Moreover, both countries should be committed to reforming the global governance system and making globalization more open, inclusive and beneficial to all, Wang added, calling on the two countries to jointly shoulder their international responsibilities.

In his first high-level meeting with China, Suga expressed appreciation for Xi’s message and said Japan’s new Cabinet greatly values the country’s ties with China.

The stable development of Japan-China relations is not only of great importance for the two countries, but also for the region and the international community, he said.

Tokyo is willing to enhance mutual trust with Beijing and promote the stable development of bilateral relations, he told Wang.

Japan also hopes to strengthen cooperation with China to make the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics successful events, said Suga.

Wang also commented on issues concerning the two countries’ disputes over the Diaoyu Islands on the sidelines of the visit. He noted that recently some Japanese fishing vessels of unknown origin had frequently entered sensitive waters off the islands over and over again, adding that China had to take necessary responses. China will continue to firmly safeguard its sovereignty, he stressed.

The Chinese foreign minister said the two sides should avoid behaviors in the sensitive waters that could complicate matters, calling for timely communication and proper handling of any relevant issue.

China and Japan should make joint efforts to build the East China Sea into a “sea of peace, friendship and cooperation,” which is in the fundamental and long-term interests of the Chinese and Japanese people, he told reporters.

Diaoyu Islands is among the thorniest issues between the two countries. China has repeatedly urged Japan to stop provocations over the islands and stressed its determination to safeguard its sovereignty.

Wang met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday. They agreed to resume coronavirus-hit business travel this month.

Pushing forward a three-way free trade deal with Japan and South Korea, Wang is headed to Seoul and will to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in today.