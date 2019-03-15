China slams US human rights record

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday published a report on human rights situation in the United States.

The report, titled “Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018,” was released by the Information Office of the State Council in response to the 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices issued by the US State Department on Wednesday.

China’s report said the US government, a self-styled “human rights defender,” has a human rights record which is flawed and lackluster, and the double standards of human rights it pursues are obvious.

With a foreword and eight chapters, the 12,000-word report exposes the human rights violations in the US of different areas: the severe infringement on citizens’ civil rights, the prevalence of money politics, the rising income inequality, worsening racial discrimination, and growing threats against children, women and immigrants, as well as the human rights violations caused by the unilateral America First policies.

A 10,000-word “Chronology of Human Rights Violations of the United States in 2018” was also released by the office yesterday.

The US reported frequent occurrence of violent crime cases, rampant gun crimes and the abuse of power by public officers, it said.

The report said gun violence continued to be rampant in the US.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive showed the US reported 57,103 incidents of gun violence in 2018, resulting in 14,717 deaths, 28,172 injuries, including casualties of 3,502 juveniles.

The report noted that the US 2018 midterm elections cost a huge quantity of money as elections in the country became the games of money, with much involvement of “dark money” and corruption.

The US had the highest rate of income inequality among Western countries and almost half of American households lived in financial difficulties, said the report.

Noting that systematic racial discrimination had long existed in the US, the report said racial discrimination was worsening and drew criticism from the United Nations.

The high incidence of school shootings, widespread school violence and lack of effective government oversight of child abuse has threatened children in the US physically and mentally, the report said.

Moreover, the US women faced severe threat in terms of sexual harassment and sexual assault, with personal safety in lack of protection, said the report, adding that they also faced obvious discrimination in employment and in workplace.

As for US immigration policies, the report said the US government used slanders and violence against immigrants, noting that inhumane immigration policies have forcibly separated migrant children from their parents.

The report also criticized the unilateral policies by the US.

The US shirked international responsibilities, carried out the unilateralist America First policies unscrupulously, withdrew from international organizations, bullied the weak and caused human rights disasters in its overseas military operations, the report said.