December 17, 2021
China slams US painkiller crackdown
CHINA yesterday voiced strong opposition to the US sanctions on four Chinese companies and one individual amid its efforts to crack down on painkiller addiction, stressing that the Chinese government has always upheld a zero tolerance policy towards drug problems.
“The wrong behavior of letting someone else take medicine when you’re the one that is sick is unconstructive, and will only interfere in the anti-drug law enforcement cooperation between China and the US,” Wang Wenbin, foreign ministry spokesperson said.
China urges the US to respect facts and search for causes of its Fentanyl abuse problems within itself, rather than blaming other countries, Wang said.
The sanctions will block any assets in the United States that the groups or the individual, Chuen Fat Yip, may have and criminalize transactions from the US.
Under Biden’s new executive order, the Treasury Department imposed the sanctions.
The US State Department also put up a reward offer of up to US$5 million for the arrest of the 68-year-old.
US law enforcement says China remains a major source of both fentanyl and chemicals used to make both the powerful opioid, as well as other synthetic drugs.
China insists it has taken strict measures to control fentanyl production.
