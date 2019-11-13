China slams double standards over riots

Home » Nation

CHINA has urged the US and the UK to stop its double standards when dealing with radical protests, reiterating that the most important task for Hong Kong is to end violence and restore order, said a spokesman of the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong.

The spokesperson said that the black-clad rioters have ramped up violence in recent days, committing vandalism and arson across Hong Kong, hurling petrol bombs into Metro trains, and beating up and even torching alive citizens with different opinions.

“Such brutality is no different from terrorism, has gone far beyond the scope of ‘peaceful assembly’ and ‘freedom of speech,’ and has plumbed the depths of immorality,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Some US and British politicians, however, have confounded the police efforts to enforce the law and stop the chaos with the rioters’ frantic and inhumane violent acts, which only proves again that they are colluding with and endorsing the violent criminals, the spokesperson said, adding that such acts will definitely be denounced by Hong Kong residents and the international community.

The spokesperson pointed out that “violence must be stopped and crime punished.”

The commissioner’s office urged again the relevant politicians in the United States and Britain to reject double standard and hegemonic mindset, stop hindering the HKSAR government’s endeavor to unite society to stop violence and the chaos, and rid themselves of the wishful thinking that they may gain selfish interests by meddling with Hong Kong affairs.

They also called on the international community to see through these politicians’ lies and ulterior motives, support the HKSAR government in firmly stopping and punishing violent crime, and jointly prevent the spread of the virus of violence, the statement added.