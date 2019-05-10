China slams unilateral US sanctions, curbs on Iran

Home » Nation

CHINA opposes unilateral US sanctions against Iran, and curbs on its oil will only worsen volatility in global energy markets, the commerce ministry said yesterday.

US President Donald Trump yesterday imposed new sanctions on Iran, targeting revenue from its exports of industrial metals, in Washington’s latest salvo over a 2015 international accord reining in the Islamic republic’s nuclear program.

An executive order issued by Trump also says individuals and entities face sanctions for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the sale, supply, or transfer to Iran of goods or services related to those industrial metal sectors.

Iran and China are important trade partners, and China will defend the rights of its firms, Chinese commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters yesterday.

The European powers said yesterday that they strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the nuclear deal and reject any ultimatums.

A joint statement by the High Representative of the European Union and foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain said they note with great concern the statement made by Iran concerning its commitments under the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The European powers said they remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA, “a key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, which is in the security interest of all.”

“We strongly urge Iran to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPOA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps,” the statement said. “We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA and the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons),” it added.

The European powers also recalled their “firm commitments under the agreement including as regards sanctions-lifting for the benefit of the Iranian people,” regretting the reimposition of sanctions by the United States following its withdrawal from the JCPOA.

The United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal a year ago despite criticism by the international community including the United Nations.

It also took a set of hostile measures against Iran.