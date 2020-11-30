The story appears on
Page A5
November 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
China slaps 212% tax on Aussie wine
CHINA’S Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would impose anti-dumping measures on wine imports from Australia.
The domestic industry has been subject to substantial damages due to the dumping of these products, the ministry said in a preliminary ruling posted on its website.
Starting on Saturday, importers of Australian wine are required to pay deposits ranging from 107.1 percent to 212.1 percent, the ministry said.
After receiving request from the domestic industry, the ministry launched anti-dumping investigations into the products, according to a statement from the ministry on August 18.
The latest investigation and decision were made in line with Chinese laws and the World Trade Organization rules, the ministry said.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman called on Australia to “do something conducive” to improve relations.
“Some people in Australia adhering to the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice have repeatedly taken wrong words and deeds on issues concerning China’s core interests,” said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian.
Australia should “take China’s concerns seriously, instead of harming China’s national interests under the banner of safeguarding their own national interests.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.