China slaps 212% tax on Aussie wine

CHINA’S Ministry of Commerce said on Friday it would impose anti-dumping measures on wine imports from Australia.

The domestic industry has been subject to substantial damages due to the dumping of these products, the ministry said in a preliminary ruling posted on its website.

Starting on Saturday, importers of Australian wine are required to pay deposits ranging from 107.1 percent to 212.1 percent, the ministry said.

After receiving request from the domestic industry, the ministry launched anti-dumping investigations into the products, according to a statement from the ministry on August 18.

The latest investigation and decision were made in line with Chinese laws and the World Trade Organization rules, the ministry said.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman called on Australia to “do something conducive” to improve relations.

“Some people in Australia adhering to the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice have repeatedly taken wrong words and deeds on issues concerning China’s core interests,” said the spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

Australia should “take China’s concerns seriously, instead of harming China’s national interests under the banner of safeguarding their own national interests.”