China tests 4.75m people in Kashgar

NORTHWEST China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has completed COVID-19 testing for all 4.75 million people in its southern prefecture of Kashgar, local officials said yesterday.

As of 5pm yesterday, Kashgar had five confirmed COVID-19 cases and 178 asymptomatic ones, all in Shufu County.

Apart from the 183 cases, all the remaining population tested negative in Kashgar, said Li Linyu, Party chief of the Kashgar prefectural health commission.

Li said investigations have shown the new cases have no relation to the cluster in the regional capital of Urumqi in July and source tracing for the new cases in Shufu is underway.

On October 24, a 17-year-old female villager from Shufu County was confirmed as an asymptomatic carrier of the virus during a routine nucleic acid testing. The positive test led to mass testing across the prefecture, and over 130 people tested positive the following day, all related to a local factory where the parents of the female villager work.