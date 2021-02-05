Advanced Search

February 5, 2021

China tests missile interception

Source: Agencies | 00:17 UTC+8 February 5, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA conducted a land-based, mid-course missile interception test within its territory yesterday, the Defense Ministry said, noting the test had achieved its goals.

The ministry said in a statement that the operation was defensive in its nature and wasn’t targeted at any other country.

This was the fifth land-based, mid-course missile interception test China has publicly announced. Before it, the nation successfully completed four such tests in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2018, according to China Daily.

Such tests, which involve highly complicated technologies in detecting, tracking and destroying a ballistic missile flying in the outer space, have only been tried before by the United States and Japan.

