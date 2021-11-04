China tightens curbs as new cases at 3-month high

Home » Nation

CHINA’S new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high yesterday and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected.

The National Health Commission confirmed yesterday 93 new local symptomatic cases for November 2, up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since August 9 at the peak of China’s last major outbreak.

Beijing reported nine new local infections, the biggest one-day increase in the capital this year.

Temperature screening has been set up at entrances of shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, cinemas and subway stations, while a legion of personnel on the ground checks the health codes of individuals on their mobile phones.

The Beijing government has repeatedly told residents to refrain from traveling out of the city, postpone weddings, simplify funeral arrangements, and cut back on all non-essential gatherings.

Of the flights scheduled at Beijing Daxing Airport yesterday, 60.4 percent had been canceled in the morning, while 49.8 percent of flights at Beijing Capital International Airport had been scrapped.

Air China is offering free cancellations for flights to and from Beijing until December 1.

Sales of railway tickets from Beijing to 123 stations in 23 medium- or high-risk regions were halted, according to a press conference yesterday.

Children in two schools were quarantined after a teacher was found to be infected. Another 16 schools were shut since their staff members might have been present at the vaccination venue where the infected teacher recently received a booster shot.

The flare-up has been affecting 16 of China’s 31 provincial-level regions, including Sichuan and Yunnan.

Outside of Beijing, new local infections were reported in the north, northeast and northwest in provinces and areas including Heilongjiang, Hebei, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Ningxia and Qinghai.

Chongqing, a municipality in southwest China new to the latest outbreak, initiated mass testing overnight.

Changzhou, a city in Jiangsu province, has halted schools effectively on Wednesday for at least three days as students turn to online classes.

Carriers including China Southern Airlines, Air China and China Eastern Airlines are offering free cancellations for flights to and from some COVID-hit cities including Chongqing and Chengdu.

Inclusive of cases imported from overseas, China reported 109 new confirmed infections for November 2 compared with 71 a day earlier.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.