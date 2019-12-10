China to be a transport nation soon

Home » Nation

The first batch of 13 pilot areas have been chosen to explore ways to implement a scheme to build China into a country with strong transport networks, according to the Ministry of Transport.

More regions will be enlisted in the second batch of pilot areas, Wei Dong, spokesperson of the MOT, said yesterday.

The 13 areas include the Xiongan New Area in northern China’s Hebei Province, Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province, southwest China’s Chongqing, provinces of Liaoning, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

In September, the central government issued a scheme to build China into a country with strong transport networks, encouraging local governments and enterprises to take the lead in exploring ways to sharpen transport competitiveness.

The chosen areas will explore in four key fields: facilities, technology, management and services.

The country will establish a comprehensive modern transport system by 2035.