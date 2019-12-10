The story appears on
Page A6
December 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
China to be a transport nation soon
The first batch of 13 pilot areas have been chosen to explore ways to implement a scheme to build China into a country with strong transport networks, according to the Ministry of Transport.
More regions will be enlisted in the second batch of pilot areas, Wei Dong, spokesperson of the MOT, said yesterday.
The 13 areas include the Xiongan New Area in northern China’s Hebei Province, Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province, southwest China’s Chongqing, provinces of Liaoning, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
In September, the central government issued a scheme to build China into a country with strong transport networks, encouraging local governments and enterprises to take the lead in exploring ways to sharpen transport competitiveness.
The chosen areas will explore in four key fields: facilities, technology, management and services.
The country will establish a comprehensive modern transport system by 2035.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.