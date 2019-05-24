The story appears on
May 24, 2019
China to work with Singapore on multilateral trade
CHINA is willing to work with Singapore to safeguard the rule-based multilateral trade system, Premier Li Keqiang said during his meeting with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Beijing yesterday.
Noting China’s opening-up has not only enhanced the well-being of its own people but also created tremendous opportunities for the world’s development, Li said China will open its door wider and welcome enterprises from all over the world, including Singapore, to expand their investment in China. It will continue to treat domestic and foreign-funded enterprises equally and constantly optimize the business environment.
