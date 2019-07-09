China urges restraint, continuous efforts to implement pact

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday called for restraint and continuous efforts to maintain and implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, after Iran raised its uranium enrichment concentration beyond the limits set by the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“China regrets Iran’s announcement of further reducing its commitment to JCPOA,” Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

Ensuring the full and effective implementation of JCPOA is not only the requirement of the United Nations Security Council resolutions but also the only realistic and effective way to solve the Iran nuclear issue and ease tensions, Geng said. He urged relevant sides to keep a large picture in mind with a long-term perspective, exercise restraint, and support solving problems through dialogue.

“The ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran imposed by the United States is the root cause of the crisis concerning the Iran nuclear issue,” he stressed, adding that the US has not only withdrawn from the deal unilaterally but also created an increasing number of hurdles against Iran and other parties through unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.