China vows to act over arms sales to Taiwan

CHINA vowed yesterday that it will make a “proper and necessary response” if the US proceeds with its latest planned arms sale to Taiwan.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the sale of US$600 million in armed drones to the island violate the one-China principle and three China-US Joint Communiques and “brutally interferes in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests.”

The US should cancel all such sales to Taiwan “so as to avoid further damage to China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Wang told reporters.

China will make a “proper and necessary response according to the development of the situation,” Wang said.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made similar remarks when commenting on the issue on the same day.

The US State Department said on Tuesday it had greenlighted Taiwan’s purchase of four remotely piloted aircraft and related equipment, the latest in a series of arms transfers for the island.

The four MQ-9 SeaGuardian drones, made by General Atomic Aeronautical System, Inc of San Diego, California, would come with associated ground stations, spares and training. While the drones are armable, they will be outfitted with surveillance equipment.

The deal would be the first such sale since US policy on the export of sophisticated and closely guarded drone technology was loosened by the Trump administration.

The US government decided in July to diverge partly from the 1987 Missile Technology Control Regime, in which 35 countries agreed to restrict the sales of unmanned weapons delivery systems.

The decision was to permit the export of medium-speed drones like the Reaper that had been blocked by the agreement.

Just last week, the Trump administration approved plans for a US$2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan.

That came hours after China had announced sanctions on US defense contractors, including Boeing, the lead contractor on the Harpoon deal, over a previous weapons deal.