China vows to retaliate over US bill on HK

CHINA vowed to hit the United States with countermeasures yesterday after the US Senate passed legislation aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said “if the US goes its own way (on this issue) then China will implement strong countermeasures to resolutely oppose this.”

Just hours after the passage of the bill, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and six Beijing offices voiced their strong condemnation for Washington’s meddling in Beijing’s internal affairs and for their public support for violent rioters who have seriously destroyed the peace and stability of Hong Kong.

On Tuesday night, US senators approved the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and the Protect Hong Kong Act.

Following the voice vote by the US Senate, the House of Representatives, which approved its own version of the Hong Kong bill last month, will now have to work with the Senate to figure out a unified bill before having US President Donald Trump make the ultimate decision on whether it can be signed into law.

This act neglects facts and truth, applies double standards and blatantly interferes in HKSAR’s affairs and China’s other internal affairs. It is in serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, Geng Shuang said.

The issue Hong Kong faces is not about human rights or democracy, but about stopping violence and chaos, upholding rule of law and restoring order as soon as possible, Geng pointed out, adding that the radical, violent and criminal practices over the past five months have severely threatened people’s safety and property, disrupted the rule of law and social order of Hong Kong.

Calling Washington’s move “out of hidden political agenda,” the Chinese official said the US Senate remains blind on facts and Hong Kong people’s well-being.

“This act paints criminal moves as pursuit of human rights and democracy when the truth is violent criminals rampantly smashed facilities, set fire, bullied and attacked innocent civilians,” the spokesperson said.

The aim is to bolster anti-China, extremist and violent radicals who attempt to disrupt Hong Kong, damage Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, so that they can contain China by making a fuss out of the Hong Kong issue, Geng insisted.

The Chinese official called for Washington to immediately take action before making this act into law, otherwise, Geng warned, China will have to “take strong countermeasures to defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests if the US insists on making the wrong decisions.”

“The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and the other act on Hong Kong are unnecessary and unwarranted. They will also harm the relations and common interests between Hong Kong and the United States,” a spokesperson for the HKSAR government said in a statement yesterday.

He noted that human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation, in addition to the Basic Law, and that the HKSAR government attaches great importance to the human rights and freedoms of its people and is determined to safeguard those rights.

The HKSAR has been exercising “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law of the HKSAR of China, the Hong Kong spokesperson pointed out.

“‘One country, two systems’ is the best arrangement for maintaining Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability and for making Hong Kong a favorable place to live and work in.”

The HKSAR government will continue to implement the principle resolutely in accordance with the Basic Law, he stressed.

“The unique status of Hong Kong has all along been widely recognized and respected by the international community,” the spokesperson said, adding that Hong Kong has therefore established mutually beneficial cooperative relationships with various trade partners in the world, including the United States.

“Any unilateral change of US economic and trade policy towards Hong Kong will create negative impact on the relations between the two sides as well as the US’s own interests,” the spokesperson warned.