China-ASEAN forum

The 9th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation will be held in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Friday to next Monday.

The high-level forum will be held both online and offline on the sidelines of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo.

The forum will feature a series of activities such as a forum of young scientists and an advanced technology exhibition.