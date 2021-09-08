Advanced Search

China-ASEAN forum

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 8, 2021 | Print Edition

The 9th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation will be held in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Friday to next Monday.

The high-level forum will be held both online and offline on the sidelines of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo.

The forum will feature a series of activities such as a forum of young scientists and an advanced technology exhibition.

