The story appears on
Page A8
September 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
China-ASEAN forum
The 9th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation will be held in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Friday to next Monday.
The high-level forum will be held both online and offline on the sidelines of the 18th China-ASEAN Expo.
The forum will feature a series of activities such as a forum of young scientists and an advanced technology exhibition.
