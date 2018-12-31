China-US ties at a new start point

Home » Nation

CHINA stands ready to work with the United States to move forward with their ties, which are underpinned by coordination, cooperation and stability, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

The remarks were made by spokesman Lu Kang ahead of the new year, which marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US.

Over the past four decades, China-US ties have traversed a tortuous journey and forged ahead. The exchanges and cooperation between the two countries have recorded historic achievements, Lu said.

Lu said 40 years ago, only several thousand visits were made between the two countries each year. In 2017, over 5.3 million visits were made between the two sides.

“Forty years ago, the bilateral trade volume was less than US$2.5 billion, in 2017, it surpassed US$580 billion,” Lu said.

Two-way investment between the two countries also soared over the period. In 2017, two-way investment in various forms amounted to over US$230 billion in accumulative terms from almost zero 40 years ago, according to Lu.

“Over the past 40 years, from advancing the proper settlement of regional hot-spot issues to fighting international terrorism, from tackling the global financial crisis to promoting global growth, China and the United States have conducted extensive cooperation at bilateral, regional and global levels,” Lu said.

Facts have fully shown that the development of China-US ties has not only delivered huge benefits to the two peoples but also contributed to peace, stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

The progress achieved in the past 40 years has not come easily, and experience should be derived from that, said Lu.

He added that the two sides should view each other’s strategic intentions in a rational and objective manner, step up strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust and avoid strategic misjudgment.

The two sides should stick to the general direction of bilateral cooperation and keep expanding the areas for mutually beneficial cooperation so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

The two sides should respect each other’s sovereignty, security and development interests and properly manage differences in an effort to avoid disturbing the general picture of bilateral ties.

The two sides should expand people-to-people exchanges to cement the social foundation for China-US relations.

“After 40 years of development, China-US relations are standing at a new historical starting point,” Lu said.

In the face of new opportunities and challenges, China stands ready to work with the US to implement the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Argentina. This involves expanding cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit, managing differences on the basis of mutual respect, moving forward the China-US ties which are underpinned by coordination, cooperation and stability, and making bilateral cooperation deliver greater benefits to the two peoples and people around the world, Lu said.