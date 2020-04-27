China’s cervical cancer breakthrough

Home » Nation

In a major advance in fighting cervical cancer, a human papillomavirus vaccine developed by Chinese researchers will be widely available in the country for women under 45 in May.

The HPV vaccine was jointly developed by Xiamen University and a subsidiary of YangShengTang Group in southeast China’s Fujian Province, after an 18-year study. It was approved by the National Medical Products Administration in December 2019.

From next month, the first batch of more than 93,000 vaccines will be available in community hospitals in provincial-level regions including Hubei, Jilin and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said a source of the university yesterday.

Cervical cancer is caused by sexually transmitted infection with certain types of HPV. It is the third most common cancer among women.

China has a very high incidence and death rate, and previous studies show that for Chinese women the peak incidence of HPV infection occurs between 15 and 19.

The World Health Organization and many countries recommend girls get vaccinated between 9 and 14.

The newly available vaccine can protect against HPV 16 and 18, two major HPV types causing 70 percent of all cervical cancer. It can be given to women aged 9 to 45, according to the source.

British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline’s Cervarix is the first HPV vaccine introduced in China and the current market-available vaccine with the same type of coverage. Both vaccines require three shots over six months, but the Chinese vaccine is cheaper. One shot costs 329 yuan (US$46.50). One shot of Cervarix costs 580 yuan.

“Many cervical cancer patients are on low incomes,” said Sui Long, a chief gynecologist at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, adding the domestic vaccine will make vaccination affordable for many poor patients.

Vaccines were not available on the Chinese mainland until Cervarix was approved in 2016. Mainland residents had to travel to Hong Kong or abroad instead.

In 2018, the WHO called on all countries to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. China has been stepping up its efforts.

Another vaccine developed by Xiamen University covering nine HPV types will soon undergo a phase three clinical trial, the last test before release.