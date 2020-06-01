Home » Nation

Researchers from China and the United States released the result of a joint study showing China’s oldest forest dates back to 371 million years ago.

The ancient forest was in Tacheng Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said Professor Xu Honghe of Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of Chinese Academy of Sciences, the leader of the research. Related results have been published in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.