China’s tourism industry staging strong recovery

China’s tourism industry is seeing a speedy recovery as tourist attractions are receiving a surging number of visitors during the spring holidays.

Red tourism, which refers to visiting historical sites with a revolutionary legacy, was among the most popular types of tours during the Qingming holiday, a holiday for people to mourn the deceased and honor martyrs.

According to data from Tongcheng-Elong, a leading online travel agency , during the Qingming or Tomb-Sweeping Day holiday and the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the agency’s flight bookings to red tourism destinations accounted for 15.6 percent of all flights, up 4 percentage points from the same period in 2019.

Shanghai, Beijing, Nanchang, Zunyi, Jinggangshan and Yan’an rank among the top 10 red tourism destinations, and 57.3 percent of visitors to such sites are aged between 20 and 39, according to Tongcheng-Elong.

Besides visits to revolutionary-themed attractions, people also opted to pay their respects to the deceased and martyrs through online channels during the three-day holiday that ended on Monday.

On Qingming Day — Sunday — a total of 1,308 online memorial platforms received 3.78 million visits, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said.

Meanwhile, on Twitter-like Weibo, “China has 20 million martyrs” is one of the trending topics, garnering about 270 million views.

In addition to red tourism, across the country, traveling and leisure activities such as rural tours and flower appreciation tours also gained popularity, according to online travel agency Lvmama.com.

New discoveries at the Sanxingdui Ruins in southwest China’s Sichuan Province boosted visits to museums and sites with cultural relics.

According to another online travel agency Qunar.com, the overall popularity of cultural and historical sites across China during the holiday increased 3.8 times that of 2019.

During the Tomb-sweeping Day holidays in 2019 and 2020, the number of domestic tourists was about 112 million and 43.3 million, respectively, according to data by the China Tourism Academy.

This year, as local cultural and tourism departments strived to enrich and increase their product offerings, tourist sites across the country received 102 million domestic visitors during the holiday, up 144.6 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic tourist trips this year recovered to 94.5 percent of the pre-COVID-19 level, showed data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Domestic tourism revenue during the period totaled 27.2 billion yuan (US$4.15 billion), accounting for 56.7 percent of the pre-epidemic level.

According to a report by the China Tourism Academy, 4.1 billion domestic tourist trips are expected to be made in China in 2021, up 42 percent from 2020.

And domestic tourism revenue is expected to surge 48 percent to reach 3.3 trillion yuan (US$503 billion).

Although China’s domestic tourism is on an orderly recovery, a full recovery of spending will still take more time due to the high proportion of short-distance trips, low prices of tourism products and large-scale free admission and discounts, the ministry said.