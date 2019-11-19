Chinese carrier to conduct tests in South China Sea

Home » Nation

A CHINESE aircraft carrier passed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday to conduct scientific research tests and routine training in relevant waters of the South China Sea, according to a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

The organization of the cross-regional tests and training of the homemade aircraft carrier is a normal arrangement in the process of aircraft carrier construction, is not aimed at any specific target and has nothing to do with the current situation, spokesperson Cheng Dewei said.

China’s first domestically-built aircraft carrier is on its way to the South China Sea for tests and to take part in exercises, after sailing through the Taiwan Strait.

China yesterday called on the US military to stop flexing its muscles in the South China Sea and to avoid adding “new uncertainties,” during high-level talks that underscored tension between the world’s two largest economies.

The remarks by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper was recounted by a Chinese spokesman. During closed-door talks on the sidelines of a gathering of defence ministers in Bangkok, Thailand, Wei urged Esper to “stop flexing muscles in the South China Sea and to not provoke and escalate tensions in the South China Sea,” the spokesman, Wu Qian, said.

“We (call on) the US side to stop intervening in the South China Sea and stop military provocation in the South China Sea,” Wu said.

Wei underscored to Esper China’s position that it would “not tolerate any Taiwan independence incident,” Wu said, adding that it opposed any official or military contact with Taiwan.

“The Chinese side also requires the US side to carefully handle the Taiwan related-issue and to not add new uncertainties to the Strait,” Wu said.

Speaking at a regular news conference in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also called upon others to “stop behaviors that interfere with China’s normal military activities.”