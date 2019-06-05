Chinese firms in US are warned of harassment

Home » Nation

CHINA has warned its companies operating in the United States they could face harassment from US law enforcement agencies, as it also rebuffed US criticism of a trade white paper as “singing the same old tune.”

After having warned Chinese students and academics on Monday about the risks involved in studying in the United States, the government yesterday widened its warning to include Chinese companies and tourists.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an alert for Chinese tourists and institutions to raise security awareness in the United States.

Chen Xiongfeng, deputy director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a press briefing that US law enforcement agencies have repeatedly used various methods such as immigration checks and on-site interviews to harass Chinese citizens recently.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese embassy and consulates in the United States reminded Chinese citizens traveling to the US and Chinese-funded institutions in the US to raise their security awareness, step up precautions and take appropriate and preventative measures.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism also issued a travel alert for Chinese tourists traveling to the United States.

Tensions rose sharply in May after US President Donald Trump’s administration accused China of having “reneged” on its previous promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.

China on Sunday issued a government policy paper on the US-China trade dispute in which it asserted that the United States bore responsibility for setbacks in the talks.

China yesterday urged the United States to face reality and stop being opinionated, responding to a joint statement released by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the Treasury Department.

The statement said the United States was disappointed at the white paper and again accused China of “backtracking” in bilateral economic and trade consultations.

“The statement is talking black into white and resorting to lame arguments,” foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press briefing.

Citing the white paper, Geng said each and every setback during the consultations has been the result of a US breach of consensus and commitments, and backtracking.

The US statement also accused China of being engaged in “unfair trade practices.”

Geng said the white paper issued by China on September 24 last year, titled “The Facts and China’s Position on China-US Trade Friction,” had responded to and refuted false accusations against China by the United States on the trade deficit, intellectual property, technology transfer and other issues.

“I advise the US side to carefully read the two white papers issued by China and stop being self-righteous and talking to itself,” he said.

“The tariff measures will not make the US great again. Instead, they will bring serious harm to the US economy.”

Geng said it was right to resolve trade friction through dialogue and negotiation, adding reaching a mutually beneficial and win-win agreement based on mutual respect, equality, good faith and credibility would not only benefit the two sides, but also meet the general expectation of the international community.