Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

September 24, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Chinese police patrol Serbian tourist spots

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 September 24, 2019 | Print Edition

BELGRADE’S main pedestrian street draws large numbers of foreign tourists every summer. This year, for the first time, foreign police officers can also be seen strolling along it.

To help cope with a growing number of Chinese tourists and workers, the Serbian police have called in reinforcements from China.

Two Serbian and two Chinese police officers patrol tourist landmarks in Belgrade — the pedestrian street, Knez Mihajlova, and Kalemegdan fortress — as well as the Nikola Tesla airport and a Chinese shopping mall on the outskirts of the city.

China includes Serbia and other Balkan countries in its Belt and Road Initiative to open up trade links for Chinese companies.

Thousands of Chinese tourists are also visiting Belgrade and other Serbian cities.

“We have set up a hotline for Chinese people,” said police officer Jin Yao, who is from Beijing and joined his Serbian colleagues on patrols last week.

“Their task is to be a link between us and tourists,” Zoran Jovanovic, a Serbian policeman said.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding between the Chinese and Serbian interior ministers signed in May that also allows for joint exercises of special police units and cooperation in fighting cyber crime.

Chinese tourists visiting Belgrade on a sunny afternoon were surprised to see police from their homeland and wanted to take “selfies” with them.

It is not the first time that Serbia has enlisted the help of foreign police forces.

Several European Union nations including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria have been rotating groups of police officers since 2014 to Serbia’s borders to help stem the flow of illegal migrants.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿