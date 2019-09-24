Chinese police patrol Serbian tourist spots

Home » Nation

BELGRADE’S main pedestrian street draws large numbers of foreign tourists every summer. This year, for the first time, foreign police officers can also be seen strolling along it.

To help cope with a growing number of Chinese tourists and workers, the Serbian police have called in reinforcements from China.

Two Serbian and two Chinese police officers patrol tourist landmarks in Belgrade — the pedestrian street, Knez Mihajlova, and Kalemegdan fortress — as well as the Nikola Tesla airport and a Chinese shopping mall on the outskirts of the city.

China includes Serbia and other Balkan countries in its Belt and Road Initiative to open up trade links for Chinese companies.

Thousands of Chinese tourists are also visiting Belgrade and other Serbian cities.

“We have set up a hotline for Chinese people,” said police officer Jin Yao, who is from Beijing and joined his Serbian colleagues on patrols last week.

“Their task is to be a link between us and tourists,” Zoran Jovanovic, a Serbian policeman said.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding between the Chinese and Serbian interior ministers signed in May that also allows for joint exercises of special police units and cooperation in fighting cyber crime.

Chinese tourists visiting Belgrade on a sunny afternoon were surprised to see police from their homeland and wanted to take “selfies” with them.

It is not the first time that Serbia has enlisted the help of foreign police forces.

Several European Union nations including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria have been rotating groups of police officers since 2014 to Serbia’s borders to help stem the flow of illegal migrants.