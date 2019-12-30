Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

December 30, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists develop superior sodium-ion battery

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have developed a high-voltage sodium-ion battery with a higher energy density and a longer life cycle, assisted by aqueous electrolytes, according to a recent study published in the journal Advanced Materials.

The aqueous sodium-ion battery, regarded as an ideal static energy storage technology, has unique advantages owing to the abundant sodium resource reserve and the high safety of aqueous electrolytes.

The new type of electrolytes with ultra-high salt concentration was developed by researchers from the Institute of Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Compared with the traditional aqueous sodium-ion electrolytes, which provide less than 2 volts, this electrolyte is designed to provide a higher output voltage up to 3.3 volts.

The electrolytes effectively suppress the dissolution of electrode materials during the cycle process.

The cation and anion in these electrolytes interact very weakly, contributing to high ionic conductivity, despite heir ultra-high concentration of salt.

According to the research, the battery showed a remarkable electrochemical performance with capacity retention up to 90 percent after 1,600 hours of charge and discharge.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿