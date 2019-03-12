Chinese victims named

Home » Nation

CHINESE victims on board the crashed Ethiopian Airlines aircraft were four Chinese company employees, two staffers with the United Nations and two individual travelers, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China confirmed on its official website that Jin Yetao, a 33-year-old employee with the company, was among those on the downed plane.

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation also confirmed its employee Zhou Yuan was one of the victims.

Netizens are mourning the death of a female university student from Jinhua, in Shanghai’s neighboring Zhejiang Province, who was among the individual travelers on the plane. The 21-year-old student had set off from Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport to Africa where she said in her microblog that she was “expecting to see giraffes.”

“We heard the grievous news around 8pm on Sunday. She was our only child,” her mother said in a telephone interview.

Victor Tsang from Hong Kong, a policy officer with 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at UN Environment, was confirmed as one of the victims.

Another confirmed Chinese victim was the legal representative of a trade enterprise in Liaoning Province. The businessman surnamed Wang lived in Canada with his family and was on board the plane for a business trip.