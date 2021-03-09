The story appears on
Page A6
March 9, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chongqing unveils key tourism plan
Southwest China’s Chongqing City has issued a plan to further integrate cultural elements with the scenic landscape of the core Three Gorges area on the Yangtze River.
The plan includes Chongqing’s Wanzhou District, Zhongxian County and Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County in the center of the Three Gorges region, with a total area of nearly 1,000 square kilometers, according to Hu Wantai, director of the municipal planning and natural resources bureau.
With two signature sites — Huanghua Island in the middle of the river, and Shibaozhai, with its 12-story wooden tower on the bank — the core area resembles a heart-shaped bonsai tree from the air. Boasting rich natural resources like rivers, streams, islands, wetlands and grasslands, the area is also home to many other historical sites, ancient towns and cultures.
Chongqing government plans to build more attractions such as an ancient salt-transport-themed footpath, historical and cultural corridors, and Three Gorges cultural expositions to promote tourism in the area. Supporting transport and tourism facilities will be improved and ecological protection will be enhanced.
