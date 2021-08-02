Cities begin curbs as 75 cases found in China

Home » Nation

China reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as cities began introducing strict curbs to halt an increasingly severe outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The new cases included 53 domestically transmitted cases across eight provinces, bringing the total number of domestic cases in the past 10 days to 284 across 14 provinces and municipalities.

In July, China reported 328 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, close to the total of such cases reported in the previous five months, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission.

The current wave of the coronavirus in China, which is thought to have originated in the eastern city of Nanjing where most of the cases have been detected, has put health officials across the country on alert following months of little to no locally transmitted cases.

Officials confirmed most of the new cases are the fast-spreading Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. Officials on Friday said early cases of the Nanjing outbreak were linked to workers at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport, who cleaned a plane after it arrived from Russia carrying an infected passenger.

It is currently the peak summer travel period in China, and many of the new cases have been detected in cities famous for tourism.

“The tourism safety situation is grim,” said a social media posting on an account overseen by China’s State Council yesterday, urging tourists to get vaccinated and avoid high-risk areas. In the tourist city of Zhangjiajie, officials announced stay-at-home orders, calling on people not to go to work unless absolutely necessary. The city had closed all roads for non-emergency transport as of 3pm yesterday.

Four of the city’s eight cases were linked to a theater performance on July 22 that had a seating capacity of over 2,000.

The city closed all tourist sites and upgraded 11 neighborhoods to medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Friday.

All stranded tourists are required to receive nucleic acid testing three times before leaving the city, and all results must be negative.

The country is also battling a separate rise in cases in the flood-ravaged city of Zhengzhou in Henan Province after medics and cleaners at a hospital treating coronavirus patients coming from abroad tested positive. Authorities have ordered tests of all 12.6 million residents. The head of the city’s health commission has also been sacked.