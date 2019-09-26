Citizens to take part in pageantry

Home » Nation

ABOUT 100,000 ordinary citizens will march in a mass pageantry on National Day, which falls on October 1, said a senior official with the event’s organizer yesterday.

The parade will consist of 70 big floats in 36 formations and will march down the Chang’an Avenue in downtown Beijing from east to west, said Zhang Ge, an executive director of the mass pageantry’s organizing department, at a press conference yesterday.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The mass parade will reconstruct the historical process from the PRC’s founding, the implementation of reform and opening-up and advancement of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and entering a new era, Zhang said.

The mass parade is designed to tell well the China story and express the confidence and trust the Chinese people have in the Party, he said.

Participants will be made up of people from all walks of life, including deliverymen and housewives, he added.

Tian’anmen Square will be richly decorated to echo the festive atmosphere with 70 huge red lanterns hung along the roads on its east and west sides.

“On October 1, 70,000 white doves and 70,000 colorful balloons will be released,” Zhang said.