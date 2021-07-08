City in Yunnan under lockdown after new cases

Home » Nation

CHINESE authorities locked down a city bordering Myanmar yesterday, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded.

Another 15 cases were found in Ruili on Tuesday, on top of six in the previous two days, health authorities in southwestern Yunnan Province said.

Of the 15 new cases, three were Chinese nationals while the rest were Myanmar citizens, two of whom were children.

The lockdown shut down all businesses and public institutions except hospitals, pharmacies and essential shops such as grocery stores, according to a notice posted online. It affects the urban part of Ruili with a population of about 270,000.

It is the second time in four months that Ruili has been locked down over the discovery of cases imported from Myanmar, after another small outbreak in April.

The city government of Ruili said yesterday that seven positive samples had been sequenced, showing the infections are highly homologous to the more contagious Delta variant that is spreading overseas.

Myanmar is battling a large outbreak with limited resources to contain it. The Southeast Asian nation reported 3,602 new cases in the last 24 hours, state media said yesterday, its highest daily total since the pandemic began.

All the cases have been reported in a Ruili community on the border called Jiegao, which has been designated a high-risk area. They include both Chinese and Myanmar nationals. Authorities said they would step up border controls.

A mass nucleic acid testing campaign has been launched. From July 4 until the end of Tuesday, the city had sampled 265,432 local residents, with 23 testing positive. All the positive samples are from Jiegao,

Elsewhere, 52 people who had arrived in Wuhan on a flight from Afghanistan six days ago tested positive for the virus, the Hubei provincial health commission said. Thirty have been classified as confirmed cases, while the other 22 did not show any COVID-19 symptoms.

“The Chinese government has reminded citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country as soon as possible due to the complex security situation and provided necessary assistance to ensure their safety,” the Chinese foreign ministry said on Weibo yesterday.

It added that COVID-19 patients returning from Afghanistan were receiving medical treatment while the embassy had helped those staying in the South Asian country to get vaccinated.