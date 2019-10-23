Clean energy growing rapidly

Home » Nation

China’s clean energy use grew rapidly but the energy consumption per unit of GDP continued to fall in the first three quarters of 2019, official data shows.

Energy consumption per unit of GDP in Q3 dropped 2.7 percent year on year, the same as that in the first half-year of this year, said Liu Wenhua, an energy official from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Total energy consumption in the first three quarters grew 3.3 percent year on year, while growth was 0.1 percentage points lower year on year. The share of clean energy in total energy consumption, including natural gas, hydropower, nuclear power and wind power, was 1.2 percentage points higher than the same time last year.

