Cleaning up Yunnan’s arsenic waste

Home » Nation

Tao Guangfa, a 67-year-old Chinese villager, still remembers how people used to be afraid to eat corn, rice and other crops from the fields and along a waterway around a local arsenic mine.

Tao’s hometown, the city of Wenshan in southwest Yunnan Province, ranked first in China in terms of arsenic production for many years from the 1950s to the 1990s.

For some time, people even avoided herding around the arsenic mines as the grass for the cattle was poisoned due to soil pollution. Such concerns that once surrounded Tao and his fellow villagers are now expected to be reduced with the latest technology.

Chinese research institutions and enterprises have jointly developed a new technology that aims at restoring arsenic-contaminated soils.

In the smelting process of nonferrous metals, heavy metals including lead, zinc, cadmium and arsenic may be left in various types of solid waste without proper treatment.

In recent years, local arsenic manufacturers have all been shut but arsenic residues still exist in mountainsides, mountaintops and gullies, affecting the environment and posing a threat to the health of residents. The new technology on the remediation of arsenic-contaminated sites on the plateau has recently passed the expert evaluation.

Led and developed by the Yunnan Institute of Environmental Science, Kunming University of Science and Technology and Yunnan Investment Ecology, the technology improves the technical system for the collaborative disposal of arsenic-containing waste in cement kilns.