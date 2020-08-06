Clear framework for Sino-US ties needed

Home » Nation

FACING “the most complicated situation” since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the United States, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday said that it is necessary to set out a clear framework for China-US relations.

The foreign minister made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Xinhua news agency yesterday.

Wang highlighted the importance of drawing a clear bottom line first so as to avoid confrontation.

“China has never been interested in interfering in the US elections or US domestic affairs, and will never do such things,” he said.

Wang urged the US to abandon its illusion of remaking China to suit its own needs and stop the arbitrary suppression of China’s legitimate rights and interests.

The foreign minister then pointed out that dialogue is the prerequisite for solving problems, and said China is open to restart dialogue mechanisms with the US at any level.

Not decoupling and keeping cooperation are important, Wang stressed.

“Forced decoupling would play a long-term impact on bilateral relationship and endanger the security of the international industrial chains and the interests of all countries,” he said.

Wang also called on the US to take responsibility jointly and abandon the zero-sum mentality, saying that the two nations should conduct cooperation and coordinate with the United Nations and other multilateral mechanisms to address the global problems the world is facing currently.

Wang pointed out that the root cause of the current bilateral ties is that some political forces in the United States are motivated by prejudice and hatred toward China, making excuses to hinder normal China-US exchanges.

The foreign minister also clarified China’s position on hot topics related to bilateral ties, including the Hong Kong issue, the South China Sea issue, and the US crackdown on Chinese companies.