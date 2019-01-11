The story appears on
Page A6
January 11, 2019
Clear-cut stance safeguards national security, interests
China’s Tibet Autonomous Region has taken a “clear-cut” stance against the Dalai Lama clique and resolutely safeguarded national security and core interests, a regional government official said yesterday.
“Tibet has firmly curbed and cracked down on secession, infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces at home and abroad,” said Qizhala, chairman of the regional government.
Qizhala said the region has taken resolute measures to safeguard the stability of the region.
He said that the regional government has managed religious affairs in accordance with the law and strictly followed the revised regulations on religious affairs. Last year, the region launched an education campaign among monks and nuns, and improved the mechanism for long-term monastery management.
“Tibet has also strengthened joint efforts in border areas to maintain harmony and stability,” Qizhala said.
(Xinhua)
