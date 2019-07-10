Advanced Search

July 10, 2019

Clothing for needy

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 July 10, 2019 | Print Edition

A clothes donation project supported by the China Foundation for Disabled Persons has benefited more than 1 million disabled and poor people across China in nine years, according to the foundation. More than 3 million pieces of clothes have been donated since the project was launched, Wang Naikun, president of the foundation, said at a ceremony yesterday. A Beijing-based clothing producer donated money and new clothes worth over 8.89 million yuan (US$1.29 million) to people in need.

