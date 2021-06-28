Coal crunch to ease in July

Home » Nation

CHINA’S state planner said that it expects a coal supply crunch to ease and coal prices to fall next month, a Xinhua news agency report said yesterday.

“With the growth of hydropower and solar power generation in the summer, as well as the increase in coal production and imports, the contradiction between coal supply and demand will tend to ease,” said the National Development and Reform Commission, according to the report.

“It is expected that coal prices will enter a downward channel in July, and prices will drop significantly.”

China also plans to release more thermal coal from its reserve to ensure market supply ahead of summer peak demand, although the amount was not disclosed.