Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

June 28, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Coal crunch to ease in July

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 June 28, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINA’S state planner said that it expects a coal supply crunch to ease and coal prices to fall next month, a Xinhua news agency report said yesterday.

“With the growth of hydropower and solar power generation in the summer, as well as the increase in coal production and imports, the contradiction between coal supply and demand will tend to ease,” said the National Development and Reform Commission, according to the report.

“It is expected that coal prices will enter a downward channel in July, and prices will drop significantly.”

China also plans to release more thermal coal from its reserve to ensure market supply ahead of summer peak demand, although the amount was not disclosed.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿